Cold temperatures in Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad: Temperatures in Telangana are dropping day by day. People are afraid to come out due to severe cold. Along with the changes in the weather, the cold winds have also increased. Temperatures are dropping significantly and temperatures are much lower than normal. Conditions worsened in agency areas.

Kumurabhim Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 8.9 degrees in the state on Monday night. Temperatures were recorded at 9.1 degrees in Sangareddy and 11.2 degrees in Adilabad. Also, temperatures below 15 degrees were recorded in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mancherial, Jagtial and Nirmal districts.

The weather department said that the situation will remain the same for the next three days. In addition to this, fog is also affecting the area. Vehicular traffic has been hampered due to thick fog in the surrounding villages of Shamshabad.