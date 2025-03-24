Collective Efforts Needed for TB Eradication – DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Day, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi flagged off an awareness rally at the District Parishad Office (Old Collectorate) in Nagarkurnool on Monday. Later, she administered a pledge to the medical staff, emphasizing that eradicating TB should be a shared goal for all healthcare workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Swarajyalakshmi highlighted the importance of identifying TB symptoms and seeking timely treatment. She mentioned that persistent cough for more than two weeks, evening fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, and blood in sputum are key symptoms of TB. She urged the public to undergo medical tests immediately if they experience any of these symptoms.

As part of the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, 100-day Nikshay Shivirs (health camps) were organized across the district, conducting 250 camps and screening 1,37,325 suspected individuals, including diabetics, smokers, family members of TB patients, and alcoholics. A total of 7,717 X-rays, 2,061 CB-NAAT tests, and 250 microscopic tests were conducted, identifying 511 new TB patients, who were immediately put on treatment.

Dr. Swarajyalakshmi emphasized that TB is completely curable with continuous treatment and proper nutrition. She stated that ₹1,000 is being deposited every month into the bank accounts of TB patients to support their nutritional needs. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Apollo Hospitals and Natco Pharmaceuticals have partnered as Nikshay Mitras, providing monthly nutrition kits to TB patients, aiding in their faster recovery.

She also noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed this year’s theme as “Yes, We Can End TB.” In the 100-day Nikshay Shivir campaign, Raj Kumar from Nagarkurnool district was recognized as the Best Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) and received an award from Regional Director Dr. Anuradha and Joint Director Rajesham.

The event was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkata Das, Program Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar, Medical Officers Dr. Santosh Abhiram and Dr. Vani, DPO Renayya, supervisory staff, STS Srinivas, Arif Khan, Mukhtar, STLS Raj Kumar, Lab Technician Satyareddy, and several healthcare workers.