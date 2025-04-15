Collector and MLA Join Beneficiaries for Community Meal to Promote Fine Rice Scheme in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a significant outreach effort to highlight the Telangana government's flagship initiative to combat hunger and improve nutrition among economically disadvantaged families, District Collector B..M. Santosh and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy personally participated in a community lunch at Mallapuram village in Kettidoddi Mandal on Tuesday.

The event was organized as part of the government’s prestigious Fine Rice Distribution Scheme, which aims to provide high-quality fine rice to ration cardholders at no cost, ensuring they have access to healthy and tasty meals.

Collector Santosh, accompanied by MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, shared a traditional meal (Sahapankti Bhojanam) with beneficiary Suresh Naik and his family, symbolizing the administration’s commitment to the welfare of the poor. During the lunch, the Collector inquired about the well-being of the family and specifically asked how they were finding the quality of the rice being supplied under the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring that every eligible poor family receives nutritious and high-quality rice—just like the well-off sections of society—without any financial burden. He urged beneficiaries to make full use of the scheme and not miss out on the benefits being provided by the government.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy echoed these sentiments, stating that the aim of the scheme is to offer superior quality rice to economically backward families so that no one goes hungry. “This scheme ensures that underprivileged families not only have enough to eat but also receive the nutritional value they deserve,” he said.

Beneficiaries expressed happiness and surprise over the personal involvement of senior officials in their village and home. They noted that the fine rice provided under the scheme allowed them to prepare delicious meals at home and has significantly reduced their household expenditure, as they no longer need to purchase rice from the market.

Following the lunch, the Collector and the MLA interacted with the villagers to understand local issues and assured them that necessary steps would be taken to resolve their problems.

The event was also attended by District SP Srinivas Rao, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Gadwal Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu, Tahsildar Harikrishna, various government officials, and local public representatives.

This visit not only brought attention to the benefits of the fine rice distribution scheme but also reinforced the administration’s commitment to ensuring food security and nutritional welfare for all sections of society.