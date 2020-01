Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam's ire over Palle Pragathi works in Mansanpalli and Mambapur villages

Peddemul: Vikarabad District Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam inspected Palle Pragathi works in Mansanpalli and Mambapur villages on Friday. She expressed ire over officials concerned and sarpanches seeing untidiness in these villages.

Later, she inspected dumping yards. Then she visited government high schools and sensitised students on Palle Pragathi. She distributed dictionaries to five students. She directed teachers to ensure there is 100% pass percentage in SSC examinations. She directed villagers to setup rain harvesting pits. The Collector was accompanied by RDO Madhava Rao, MPDO Ratnamma, Tahsildar Srinivas, MPTC Srin



ivas and Sarpanch Sravan Kumar.