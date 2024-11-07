Collector Badavath Santosh Reviews Household Survey and Listing Process

Nagar Kurnool: The District Collector of Nagar Kurnool, Badavath Santosh, has assured that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the successful conduct of the Comprehensive Household Survey, which will gather social, economic, education, employment, political, and caste-related data for every household in the state. He said This survey, being launched by the government, is aimed at collecting detailed information on each family’s status.

In relation to the house listing process for the door-to-door survey, the Collector personally visited various locations to inspect the field-level procedures. He observed the process of affixing stickers in the Comprehensive Household Survey in Sirisavada village of Tadoor Mandal. He also inspected the stickers affixed to homes in the Kopunnuru hills and inquired about the enumerators’ methods of conducting the survey.

The Collector emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified survey plan and ensuring no duplication in the house listing process. He instructed the officials to follow government guidelines strictly and ensure the survey process is executed thoroughly in the district. The Collector also stressed the need for careful attention to detail when collecting data, particularly in cases where families reside in different districts, ensuring that details are registered in only one place.

He directed that each house in the enumeration block should be assigned a sequential number and stated that the survey would be comprehensive only if the house listing was properly completed. He also instructed the authorities to provide additional staff to assist the enumerators if necessary.

Further, the Collector advised providing enumerators with file folders and bags to ensure the secure handling of the survey forms. After reviewing the stickers affixed to houses and inspecting the survey forms, the Collector inquired about the questions being asked to the family members and how the enumerators were recording the details.

For the smooth progress of the survey, the Collector also emphasized the need for family heads to show their Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other necessary documents to the enumerators when asked for information.

The Collector conducted direct inquiries with the household heads to verify the details being collected during the survey.

The inspection was attended by MPDO Brahmachari, Panchayat Secretary Srikanth, and other officials.