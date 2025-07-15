Collector B.M. Santosh Emphasizes Improved Medical Services for Patients

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed medical staff to remain available at all times and ensure better healthcare services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs). He made these remarks during a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre–Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Upperu village, located in Dharur Mandal, on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the Collector thoroughly reviewed various hospital records, including the attendance register, delivery register, stock register, and other relevant documentation. He instructed the medical staff to maintain all registers with complete and accurate information.

He also inquired about the daily outpatient footfall and inpatient details to assess the hospital's operational efficiency. The Collector stressed that medical personnel must be available at the PHCs at all times and adhere strictly to punctuality and duty schedules.

Highlighting the importance of public trust in government healthcare, he advised creating greater awareness among the public about the facilities available at government hospitals. He urged that normal deliveries be conducted in public hospitals and that the number of institutional deliveries be increased significantly.

To enhance maternal care, the Collector instructed that a delivery calendar be prepared in accordance with each pregnant woman’s expected delivery date. He emphasized the timely provision of all necessary medical facilities and committed to allocating an ambulance for the area soon to handle emergency medical situations.

With the ongoing monsoon season, he instructed health officials to implement preventive measures against the spread of seasonal diseases. The pharmacist was asked to ensure proper monitoring of medicine stocks and maintain availability at all times.

Further, he stressed that vaccinations must be administered strictly as per the immunization schedule. All medical staff were told to carry out their responsibilities with complete dedication to improve the quality of healthcare services in the region.

The inspection was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Siddappa, along with doctors Raju, Krishnaveni, and other health staff.