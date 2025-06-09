Live
Collector B.M. Santosh Orders Swift Action on 52 Prajavani Grievance Applications
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to promptly examine and resolve public grievance applications submitted through the Prajavani platform. He emphasized that addressing people’s concerns in a timely and efficient manner is a key administrative responsibility.
On Monday, the Prajavani grievance redressal program was held at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Gadwal. The meeting was presided over by District Collector B.M. Santosh and attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao. During the session, a total of 52 grievance applications from the public were received.
Collector Santosh instructed the concerned departmental officials to thoroughly review the issues raised in each application and initiate appropriate action for immediate resolution. He emphasized that each grievance represents a real concern faced by citizens and should not be delayed due to administrative bottlenecks.
The Collector reiterated his commitment to a transparent and people-centric administration. He stated that public grievance platforms like Prajavani serve as a vital bridge between the government and the people, and urged officials to treat every application with seriousness.
Officials from various departments were present during the program and assured the Collector of their cooperation in acting upon the applications swiftly.
This initiative reflects the district administration’s proactive approach under the leadership of B.M. Santosh in resolving grassroots-level issues and strengthening public trust in governance.