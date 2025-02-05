Collector encourages women SHGs to grow as national entrepreneurs

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi emphasized the need for rural women’s self-help groups (SHGs) to expand into national-level businesses. She assured that all government departments in the district would provide necessary support for marketing the products made by these women’s groups.

On Tuesday, she inaugurated the ‘Mini Saras Fair 2025’ in the district headquarters, organized by the District Rural Development Agency.

The exhibition featured handicrafts, handloom products, and food items made by rural SHGs.

Speaking at the event, presided over by District Rural Development Officer Shekhar, she expressed happiness that the first-ever Saras Fair in Telangana was being held in Nalgonda for the women’s groups of the combined Nalgonda district. The Collector advised that these products should also be marketed through social media and online platforms like Amazon. She cited examples of small businesses that grew into large corporate companies through quality and marketing. She assured that the district administration would provide all necessary support.

PWJohnson, Director of the Poverty Alleviation Program, praised Nalgonda’s rural women’s SHGs for their development and commended officials for organizing Saras Fair in the district for the first time.

The fair is open until February 8 at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Nalgonda townfrom 9:30 am to 9:30 pm.