Collector inspects exam centre in Nirmal

Nirmal: The first year Intermediate exams commenced peacefully in the district on Wednesday .

Students arrived at the examination centers an hour early, with RTC buses operating on time, ensuring punctual arrivals. On the first day a total of 6,944 students were expected to appear for the exams, but 6,510 students attended. Among them 434 students were absent, according to District Intermediate Education Officer Parashuram.

The first day’s exams included Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Arabic papers. District Collector Abhilash Abhinav, inspected the examination process at Government Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Colleges in Shantinagar. She advised students to study diligently and score good marks, discouraging any form of mass copying. Additionally, the Collector instructed the examination center staff to ensure that students face no inconveniences during the exams and that all necessary measures are taken.