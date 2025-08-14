Collector Inspects Independence Day Arrangements at Police Parade Ground

Live
Gadwal: In preparation for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations, District Collector B.M. Santosh conducted a thorough inspection of the Police Parade Ground, the main venue for the official district-level programme.
Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao, the Collector visited the venue on Thursday evening and reviewed the ongoing preparations. During the inspection, officials from various government departments briefed him on the current status of the arrangements.
The Collector emphasised the need to ensure that the event proceeds seamlessly without any inconvenience to participants, guests, or the general public. He issued specific directions covering multiple aspects of the arrangements, including:
Stage Construction: Ensuring a robust and aesthetically pleasing stage for the ceremonial events and speeches.
Press Gallery: Adequate space and facilities for media personnel to cover the proceedings effectively.
Stalls Setup: Organising stalls for different government departments and cultural displays in an orderly manner.
Guest Facilities: Providing seating, drinking water, and shade for dignitaries and special invitees.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols and maintaining cleanliness throughout the event. He also urged officials to keep contingency plans ready to address any unforeseen situations such as weather changes or crowd management issues.
The Police Parade Ground is expected to witness a large turnout on August 15, with the flag hoisting ceremony, cultural programmes, and parades forming the highlight of the celebrations.