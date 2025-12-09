Collector Jitesh V Patil reviews TPM practices at ITC unit

Bhadrachalam: District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Monday visited the ITC PSPD Bhadrachalam unit and reviewed the operational systems, safety mechanisms, and productivity enhancement measures being implemented in the plant.

During the visit, the unit management gave a detailed presentation on the implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)—a system adopted to improve machinery efficiency, minimise breakdowns, and enhance overall productivity.

Officials explained the advanced safety standards, energy-efficiency initiatives, and performance-optimisation practices currently in place at the unit.