Collector L Sharman Chavan rescues two mentally sick persons in Achampet

Nagarkurnool: District Collector L Sharman Chavan rescued two mentally ill persons living in a poor and helpless condition in Achampet mandal on Friday.

The Collector, who was on a surprise visit to Achampet, observed these mentally sick persons wandering on the road while taking stock of the status of various development programmes with the local officials.

Chavan immediately directed the officials to arrange for their bathing, hair cutting and new clothes to them. He also directed them to provide proper health checkup to the duo and also to provide proper shelter to them.

The Collector said that he was completely moved to see such mentally ill people being abandoned. 'It is our responsibility as living in a civilized society to make sure that minimum support and protection will be given to those in helpless and mentally ill condition,' he added.