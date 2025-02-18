  • Menu
Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu inspects site for residential school
Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the site of Sriramsagar Project for the new integrated residential educational institutions and hostel complex with all the features in Pochampad, Mendora mandal in the district on Monday.

The Collector take into consideration the suitable conditions and favorable climate for the construction of integrated residential schools, etc. Since 25 acres of land are required, Mendora tahsildar C Santosh Reddy was instructed to send proposals with details.

The Collector was accompanied by RI Venugopal, Surveyor Mamatha and concerned officials.

