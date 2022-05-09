Collector rescues old man abandoned by sons

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has come to the rescue of an elderly man who was abandoned by his sons and ensured shelter to the latter. The elderly man identified as Kasra Venkaiah of Garibpet village in Kothagudem mandal was in tears before the Collector at the grievance cell meeting on Monday complaining that his two sons sold his sheep and thrown him out of the house and were also beating him. Moved at the plight of the old man, the Collector consoled the distressed Venkaiah and said him to be brave while assuring him to provide shelter.

The Collector then directed Chunchupalli Tahsildar and RDO to immediately summon his sons and take steps to ensure that they took care of their father. The Collector also instructed the District Welfare Officer Varalakshmi to provide him with accommodation in any old age home until his problem was resolved. The RDO was directed to take action against Venkaiah's two sons under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act for subjecting their father to difficulties in old age.

It is reported that Varalakshmi gave new clothes to Venkaiah and admitted him to the local Jyothi orphanage. The Collector appreciated Varalakshmi and staff Vara Prasad for immediately shifting the elder man to the orphanage shelter and told them to look after his wellbeing.