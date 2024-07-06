Collector Sriharsha makes surprise inspections to put administration on track

Peddapalli : Ever since Collector Koya Sriharsha took charge, he has been showing his mark in the administration with his sudden inspection hostels or some office every day.

The day after taking charge, he made surprise inspection of district hospital and the mother and child care centre. From the next day respectively he visited Basant Nagar Mandal Parishad Primary School and MDO Office Social Welfare Girls Hostel in Ramagundam, BC Balls Hostel in Garrepalli village in Sultanabad Mandal High School and schools in Pusala. He is going as part of random inspections of hospitals and schools.

Collector Sriharsha focused on the performance of the officials in the Collectorate and the departments. Three negligent officers were suspended within two days. He is taking complaints directly from the public and inquiring about the performance of the officials of the respective departments. Since the formation of Peddapalli district, many officials have transferred but have not moved from here.

In the past, many revenue officials have been accused of corruption in the settlement of Dharani issues. However, no action was taken against them. Many such officials are now working in various departments of the Collectorate.

During the previous government, many local officials were transferred here using their political clout. It is reported that the details of such persons have also been requested by the collector. With this, the officials in the respective departments are being alerted. All the officers are busy setting things right their departments.

Sriharsha is directly reviewing the performance of the officers of all departments. In this order, R&B officer of Ramagund along with District Ground Water Officer and District Audit Officer were suspended for being absent from duty without information.