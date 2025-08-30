Collector Urges Speedy Land Acquisition for Nettempadu Lift Project.

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to complete the land acquisition process for the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project (Right Canal) without any delay.

On Saturday, the Collector conducted a review meeting in the conference hall of the Collectorate to assess the progress of the pending ayacut land acquisition.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the land acquisition works must be carried out in a time-bound manner and urged officials to ensure that farmers receive their compensation promptly. He noted that notices have already been served to the affected farmers and instructed officials to disburse compensation cheques sanctioned under packages 99/B and 100 in full, ensuring that no dues remain pending.

The Collector further instructed revenue and irrigation officials to counsel farmers who have refused to accept cheques, explaining to them the importance of the project and persuading them to cooperate in expediting land acquisition. He reiterated that both the Revenue and Irrigation Departments must work in close coordination to ensure the smooth progress of the project, which is of vital importance to the district’s irrigation needs.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Srinivas Rao, Irrigation SE Rahimuddin, departmental DEs and AEs, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Dharur Tahsildar Narendra, and several other officials.

The Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project, designed to provide assured irrigation to drought-prone areas of Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, is currently in an advanced stage of implementation, with land acquisition being one of the key pending components.