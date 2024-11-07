Collector Warns of Strict Action if Irregularities Occur in Weighing Process

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the paddy procurement center in Sirisavada village, Tadoor Mandal, on Thursday and inspected the paddy received from farmers. He inquired about the quantities of paddy collected so far and examined the facilities provided at the center for the convenience of the farmers.

The Collector interacted with the farmers to understand if there were any issues at the procurement centers and instructed the authorities to provide tarpaulins at the centers to ensure smooth operations. He emphasized the need for all necessary infrastructure to be in place without any inconvenience to the farmers.

He also stressed the importance of the coordination between various departments to ensure the paddy procurement process runs smoothly. The Collector instructed that the paddy be weighed immediately upon arrival, loaded onto trucks, and transported to the designated rice mills without delay. He further emphasized the need for continuous monitoring to ensure smooth unloading at the mills.

The Collector informed that 253 paddy procurement centers have been set up across the district, with separate centers for different paddy varieties such as Sanna and Doddalu. He mentioned that the transportation of paddy from the centers to the mills has been expedited.

To avoid any problems for farmers, all necessary amenities have been made available at the procurement centers. The Collector urged farmers to ensure that they bring only high-quality paddy and assured that strict action would be taken if any fraud occurred during the weighing process.

He also directed the installation of machines to clean the paddy at every center, particularly mechanized cleaners, to speed up the procurement process. Additionally, he instructed that paddy with excess moisture should be immediately transported, and the procurement of different paddy varieties should be handled separately.

Legal Metrology officials were instructed to inspect the weighing instruments at the procurement centers.

The Collector was accompanied by officials from the Civil Supplies Department, Srinivas, Rajender, and Tahsildar, among others.