Colonel Santosh Babu's wife takes charge as Yadadri trainee collector

Colonel Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi took charge as a trainee collector of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday. State chief secretary Somesh Kumar passed the orders with respect to her appointment.

Colonel Santosh Babu, a native of Suryapet was killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops. The Telangana government paid tributes to him and announced Rs 5 crore to Santosh Babu's family, Group I job and a 711-yard plot in Jubilee Hills. The Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao visited Colonel's home and handed over the cheque to the family along with the job offer papers and land documents.

Santoshi had been appointed as deputy collector by the government and was posted in Yadadri. She was initially opting for commercial tax officer post, later changed her mind and sought deputy collector job in Group-I cadre, which was accepted by the state government. She was married to Babu for 10 years and the couple had a daughter Abhigna and a son Anirud.

Colonel Babu commanding officer of 16 Bihar unit along with 20 Indian soldiers killed on June 15 in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.