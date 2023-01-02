Colourful Teppotsavam of Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Thousands of devotees witnessed 'Teppotsavam' (float festival) held on a grand scale in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Sunday evening as part of Mukkoti Ekadashi festival.

Amidst chanting of mantras by Vedic pundits, the ceremonial idols of Lord Rama and His consort Sita and brother Lakshmana were installed on a miniature 'Hamsa Vahanam' for a celestial ride in river Godavari. The occasion was marked by bursting of crackers on the banks of river. Thousands of devotees, along with several VIPs from neighbouring states, visited the temple town and offered prayers to lord Rama.

Lord Rama accompanied by his consort Sita and brother Lakshmana were brought to river Godavari around 4.30 pm in a ceremonial procession amid Kolatam dance by devotees and chanting of mantras by priests. The priests chanting mantras consecrated the deity on a beautifully-illuminated 'Hamsa Vahanam' (built specially in the shape of the mythical Hamsa). Thereafter, special prayers were offered to the deity.

It is a traditional programme started in 1971 and held every year on the day of Mukkoti Ekadashi. After the completion of the ceremony, the deities were taken back to the main temple.

MLA Podem Veeraiah, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, SP Dr G Vineeth, ITDA Project Officer VP Gowtham and other officials participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the temple officials reviewed the arrangements for the ritual of 'Uttara Dwara Darshanam' to be held in the early hours of Monday. All streets leading towards 'Uttara Dwara Darshanam' have been thronged by devotees. On this day, the presiding deity Lord Rama will give darshan as 'Maha Vishnu.'