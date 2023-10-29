Come see fulfillment of promises in Karnataka: Shivakumar to KCR

Tandur: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar has said that his government is ready to invite Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao to his state to study the implementation of the promises made by Congress during the elections .

Participating in Vijayabheri Sabha in Tandur along with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders, he said that BRS leaders were making hue and cry on the implementation of the Congress promises in Karnataka. “I invite KCR and KTR to visit Karnataka with their ministers, and we’ll take you on a bus tour to witness the implementation of our guarantees,” he said.

Stating that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her promise by granting the new state of Telangana, he said that when the Congress comes to power, all sections of society will prosper in Telangana. The party is committed to implement six big guarantees. During the UPA government, Congress delivered on its promises. “But we must question KCR whether he fulfilled his promises made 10 year ago. December 9 marks the day of Telangana’s announcement, and on the same day, Congress will form the government and implement all six guarantees for your well-being”, he said. KCR and his family will rest in their farmhouse, and Congress will govern Telangana, the Karnataka Minister added.

Revanth Reddy said that KCR has indicated that Congress is on the path to power, stating in Achampet that “If I lose, it won’t matter to me; I will rest.” This suggests that KCR’s time is coming to end soon. Once Congress comes to power, all the crimes committed by KCR and family will be thoroughly investigated.

DK Shiva Kumar enquired about the number of hours of power KCR was providing. He informed him that they claim 24 hours, but when you visit any substation, you’ll see only 7-8 hours of actual power, the TPCC leader said after Congress spearheaded all these developments in Hyderabad, KCR came into power and exploited lands around the city.