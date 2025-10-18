Live
Come up with fresh schedule for local body elections: HC
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin on Friday directed the government to inform the “schedule” for conducting the local body elections in the State.
The bench adjudicated the writ filed by Renka Surender, an advocate from Kotha Kommugudem, Luxittipet mandal (Mancherial district), aggrieved by the action of the State Election Commission, keeping in abeyance the notification for the local body polls.
The petitioner contended that the CJ bench had stayed GO 9, 41 and 42 dated September 26 allocating 42% BC reservations, clearly directing the SEC to proceed with the elections by converting the excess reserved seats (violating 50% ceiling) into open category seats.
The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the SC had dismissed the SLP filed by the government on BC reservations. The government should come out with a fresh election “schedule” earmarking BC quota confining reservations to 50% cap.
Vidya Sagar, SEC standing counsel, told the court that it had addressed a letter to the government asking it to send the election schedule, confining the reservations to 50%.
After hearing the counsels, court adjourned the writ by two weeks, directing the government to come out with a fresh election schedule.