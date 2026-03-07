Commodore Sujay Kapoor takes charge as Director (Production) at BDL

Commodore Sujay Kapoor (Retd) has officially taken charge as Director (Production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Commodore Kapoor, a Mechanical Engineer with advanced degrees, including an MBA, MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, brings more than 30 years of distinguished service in the Indian Navy. Prior to joining BDL, he served as Commodore (Armament Production and Indigenisation) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

During his naval career, he was instrumental in the indigenisation of several critical defence systems such as anti-submarine rockets, anti-missile defence rockets, torpedo explosives, electronic components, naval mines, and life-saving pyrotechnic stores. His work in collaboration with Ordnance Factories, DPSUs, and DRDO labs significantly enhanced India’s self-reliance in defence production.

Commodore Kapoor also implemented robust quality management systems across naval establishments and production agencies, including MSMEs, ensuring reliability and compliance in the supply chain. An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Naval War College, Goa, he is recognised for blending operational expertise with strategic planning.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen BDL’s role in driving indigenisation and enhancing the combat preparedness of the Armed Forces.