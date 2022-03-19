Communist leader from Telangana Mallu Swarajyam passes away at 91

Former MLA and communist leader from Telangana Mallu Swarajam passed away at 7.30 pm on Saturday. Swarajyam was admitted to hospital in Hyderabad where she breathed her last while undergoing a treatment. She was 91.



As candidate of CPI(M), she had elected to Legislative Assembly of united Andhra Pradesh from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency for two terms ie in 1978 and 1983 elections.

Born in Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet district in 1931, Swarjyam attracted towards communism after being by novel Mother written by Maxim Gorky when she was 10 years. At age of 11, she made her entry into public life by participating in Andhra Mahasabha movement to end bonded labour. She had emerged as commander of a dalam fighting against Zamindars.

Her song 'Ooyyallo' written on Telangana martyrs inspired many in the fight against Zamindars and razakars during Nizam rule. She was sister of former MP and leader of Telangana armed struggle late Bheemreddy Narsimha Reddy.

Her mortal remains will be kept for public view in CPI(M) office and the final rites will be held at Nalgonda.