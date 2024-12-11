Complaint against private hospital

Adilabad: Stating that a private hospital in the city is functioning against the government rules, Youth Congress Assembly vice president Sama Rupesh Reddy lodged a complaint with the Public Health Director in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sandeep Aitwar, at Nakshatra Hospital in Adilabad district headquarters which is operating against the rules by taking permission as if there are doctors in his hospital, but the fact is here are no doctors in his hospital, he alleged. He met the Telangana Public Health Director in Hyderabad on Tuesday and asked him to take action in this regard. He said that tests and operations are being performed without any need for patients, causing fear.

He explained that even though there are a lot of innocent tribal people in our district, they are being punished for nothing. He asked that an inquiry be conducted against Nakshatra Hospital and strict action be taken against him. The director responded positively and assured that he would immediately inquire and take action.