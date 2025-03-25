Complaint filed with CCPA over betting apps: Advocate seeks ban on celebrity promotions

Advocate Krishnakant has lodged a complaint with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against betting apps, urging stringent action against celebrities endorsing them.

In his complaint, Krishnakant requested the CCPA to impose a ban preventing celebrities from promoting betting apps for three years. Additionally, he called for penalties ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh to be levied on those who have already promoted such apps.

The issue of betting apps and their advertisements has been a growing concern, with calls for stricter regulations to curb their influence, particularly on young and vulnerable audiences. The advocate's plea highlights the need for accountability among public figures endorsing these platforms.

The CCPA is yet to respond to the complaint, but the demand for action against betting app promotions continues to gain traction.