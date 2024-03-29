Complete Vanakalam CMR target by April: DC

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): District Collector Dasari Harichandana has asked the rice millers to complete the 2023-24 Vanakalam Season Custom Milling Rice (CMR) target by the end of April as per the state government’s directives.

On Thursday, she took part in a meeting held with rice millers at RDO office in Miryalaguda. The Collector said that while the CMR for the said season is supposed to be 4,000 metric tonnes every day, the millers completed only 50 percent. “The CMR should be increased to 100 percent immediately,” she said.

“Upto 1,86,000 MTs of CMR should be given,” said the Collector and added that if the rice millers complete this target there will be a chance to store the grain in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, she ordered Deputy Tahsildars to monitor the millers. She asked the millers to procure grain without causing any trouble to the farmers, especially not to increase or decrease the rates in purchase of grain during 2023-24 Yasangi season. Earlier the District Collector visited Padmasree Rice Mill Industries and inspected the CMR.