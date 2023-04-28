Comprehensive plan to develop Thorrur: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Thorrur is one of the fast-growing municipalities in the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who conducted a review on the development of Thorrur at his camp office in Hyderabad on Thursday said that they have a comprehensive plan to develop Thorrur with an outlay of Rs 71 crore. Prior to this, the government had already spent Rs 152 crore for the development of Thorrur municipality, he said.

The minister said that works such as stadium, tank bund, park, LED display boards, high mast lighting, CC roads, internal water pipeline and storm water drain will be taken up with special development funds (SDF) Rs 25 crore in the first phase.

In the second phase, works such as internal CC roads, internal drains, municipal office building, procurement of machinery and storm water drain will be taken up with Rs 25 crore. These apart, Ambedkar Bhavan, Budaga Jangala Bhavan and community halls will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crore, the minister added. With funds flowing in, Thorrur is set to witness a massive development, Errabelli said, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao for their continuous support in developing his constituency.

Thorrur mandal development committee chairman P Someshwar Rao, municipal chairman M Ramachandraiah, vice-chairman J Surender Reddy, municipal commissioner S Kumar and BRS town president Ramini Srinivas were among others present.