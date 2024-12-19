Conducting SET will boost reputation of Palamuru University, says VC

Mahabubnagar: With the State government giving responsibility to the Palamuru University to conduct the State Eligiblity Test (SET) for admission into Post Graduate courses under Physical Education stream, Vice Chancilor G.N Srinivas hailed it as huge achievement for the University and said that the University will further gain recognition across Telangana by successfully conducting such State Eligibility Tests (SET) Examinations.

While addressing a press conference at the University’s Administrative Building, the Vice Chancellor highlighted how these exams have enhanced the university’s reputation and cemented its position as a key academic institution in the state.

Prof. Srinivas announced that Palamuru University will conduct an eligibility test for admissions into B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education) courses for the upcoming academic year 2025-26. This initiative aims to attract more students and expand the university’s academic offerings, further contributing to its growth and popularity.

He also revealed that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team is scheduled to visit the university in early 2025. The visit is expected to take place either in the fourth week of January, the third week of February, or the first week of March. This assessment will evaluate the university’s academic standards, infrastructure, and overall performance. Prof. Srinivas expressed confidence that the university would perform well during the evaluation, reflecting its dedication to academic excellence.

Prof. Srinivas emphasized the university’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering a dynamic learning environment. He noted that these initiatives are part of the institution’s broader vision to set new benchmarks in higher education.

The announcements have created excitement among students and faculty members, who are optimistic about the university’s future prospects. Palamuru University continues to grow as a leading educational hub, contributing significantly to the academic landscape of Telangana.