Cong-BRS political brawl continues

Hyderabad: The political drama between the BRS and Congress leaders entered into the second day as the police kept all the important leaders of the main opposition party under house arrest.

There was a war of words between both groups on Friday. The BRS leaders had given a call for the party workers to reach the residence of Arikepudi Gandhi after assembling at the house of MLC Shambhipur Raju. MLA Padi Kushik Reddy reached the Shambhipur Raju’s house, but the police kept these two leaders under house arrest. Both these leaders tried to go out but were forced back into the house by the police. Kaushik Reddy said that they were going to their own leader’s house for a meeting with the constituency leaders. “The police have allowed MLA Danam Nagender but not allowing us to go towards Gandhi’s house,” said Kaushik Reddy. Shambhipur Raju said that they want to take Gandhi to BRS chief KCR. He also demanded Gandhi resign if he had any moral values.

However, the police personnel kept all the important leaders, including former ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs KP Vivekanand, and others, under house arrest, not allowing them to venture out.

The Serilingampally MLA Gandhi was waiting for the BRS leaders to visit his house. He reiterated that he was still in BRS but said, “The party should shunt out the ‘pest’ like Kaushik Reddy, who is creating regional differences. I welcome the BRS leaders if they want to come. I will honour even my enemy if he comes to my house.” He alleged that a junior MLA was misbehaving with a senior leader like him. “What is the need for Kaushik Reddy to do rowdyism on me? He insulted women by showing saris and bangles; now he is creating rifts between regions,” said Gandhi.

The situation at the residence of Harish Rao was also tense, as there was a heavy police bandobast at his Kokapet residence. The police stopped party leaders Sunita Lakshma Reddy and M Kavitha, who came to meet the BRS senior leader, who was suffering with pain in his shoulder. The BRS leader requested the police to allow him to get treatment in the hospital. In the afternoon, the BRS leader was taken to a private hospital at Gachibowli by a police escort.