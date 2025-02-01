Cong conspiring to halt Rythu Bharosa under pretext of election code: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has accused the Congress government of conspiring to halt the Rythu Bharosa scheme under the guise of the election code. He asserted that Rythu Bharosa is a continuing scheme and should not face any objections from the Election Commission. He also pointed out that the upcoming elections are for graduates and teachers, which have no bearing on the Rythu Bharosa scheme. If needed, BJP’s state president Kishan Reddy will formally approach the Election Commission in this regard, he added.

He demanded an immediate all-party meeting to ensure that Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, ration cards, and housing allocations continue without interruption. He warned that if the schemes were halted using the election code as an excuse, they would not remain silent.

If the Election Commission raises objections, he proposed that all parties should approach the Central Election Commission to seek approval for depositing Rythu Bharosa funds into farmers' accounts.

He highlighted that farmers have already suffered losses for a year due to the delay in funds. With no fair prices for crops and rising input costs, farmers are facing extreme distress. If the funds are stopped now, it would be like snatching food from their mouths, he lamented.

Regarding the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, the government promised to deposit Rs 6,000 per acre in agricultural laborers' accounts but has only transferred funds to 20,336 beneficiaries, leaving over 9.79 lakh laborers deprived.

Similarly, out of 70 lakh housing applications, around 40 lakh people were found eligible, but only 72,406 houses have been sanctioned so far. He criticised the government’s failure in selecting the remaining beneficiaries and demanded the immediate continuation of the process to ensure that all eligible recipients receive their rightful benefits under the three schemes.