Cong eyes big wins in strongholds of KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is focusing on wresting power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the party leaders’ stronghold municipalities. The ruling party leaders are preparing strategies to win the elections in Gajwel municipal body from where BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao represents as MLA.

Sircilla municipality, the stronghold of BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet represented by senior leader T Harish Rao are also on the ruling party’s radar.

The party is also closely monitoring political developments in Kodangal municipality from where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was elected as MLA, following reports that the BRS has been trying hard to give a tough fight to Congress in the CM’s stronghold.

Sources said that the top leaders including the Chief Minister were receiving regular inputs from the state intelligence about the leaders' moments, poll campaigns and the political activity in Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet municipalities where the BRs won 95 per cent of wards in the last urban local body elections. "This time, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to show its political dominance in the three important municipalities where three big leaders of the main opposition BRS party hold sway,” sources added.

The Congress deployed special teams to the three municipal bodies and reviewed the winning prospects of the ruling party in each ward. Quick decisions are being taken to set things right fast to ensure that the candidates of the ruling party win the elections and grab the Chairperson posts in the three municipalities. “Ruling party leaders are making fast moves based on the intelligence inputs to win the Congress in the majority of the wards,” the sources further said.

Congress leaders said that the Chief Minister was also giving instructions to the local leaders to change the political equations in order to win the elections. “Defeat of BRS in these three municipalities will send a strong message that the main opposition party has weakened in the state.

Such a perception will also help Congress register a resounding victory in the MPTC and ZPTC elections which are likely to be held in March or April “, leaders said, adding that Kodangal municipal polls were also under a close watch as the Chief Minister wanted to sweep the Congress in his own municipality in the elections. BRS leaders from these four key municipalities are likely to join Congress in large numbers before the municipal poll scheduled for February 11, the leaders added.