APM ZPHS 1975-76 batch alumni meet in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The alumni of APM ZP High School at Tadepalli, belonging to the 1975–76 Class X batch, came together for a warm and memorable reunion on Sunday. The grand gathering was organised under the leadership of ChV Krishnarao, Aluri Krishnarao and AD Prasad. On the occasion, the former Science teacher, Y Surendra Babu, was felicitated with great respect and affection by the alumni. The students fondly recalled his contribution to their academic journey and expressed heartfelt gratitude for his guidance and inspiration.

A large number of former students attended the event, making it a truly special reunion. Nearly five decades after leaving school, classmates reunited, reliving their childhood memories and sharing experiences from their school days. Many alumni expressed that meeting old friends after almost 50 years brought immense joy and emotional fulfilment, helping them reconnect with cherished moments of the past. The reunion created an atmosphere of happiness, nostalgia and camaraderie, further strengthening the bonds of friendship among the alumni. The event concluded on a warm note, leaving everyone with lasting memories of togetherness and gratitude.