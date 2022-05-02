Cong files petitions in HC seeking RaGa's visit permission in OU

Hyderabad: Congress have filed a petition in Telangana High Court seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the students at the campus. The petition also stated that the interaction will not based on political issues but a total focus will be on the facilities and education of the students. It is to mention here that the High Court has passed an order that no political activities will take place in OU.

In the meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy along with senior party leaders visited Chanchalguda jail to meet the student leaders including Balamuru Venkat who were arrested on Sunday for protesting against the government for denying permission to Rahul Gandhi in Osmania University for an interaction with students. The Congress leaders are believed to have assured the arrested students leaders that Rahul Gandhi will visit OU. Speaking to the media, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy condemned the arrests of NSUI student leaders. He said that the government does want to give permission for Rahul Gandhi interaction with students because the students are aware of government failures and might speak against the government. Revanth said that he along with party senior leaders will visit OU again and seek permission from VC to allow Rahul Gandhi into OU for interaction with the students.

On the other hand, Hyderabad: Heavy security beefed up at Osmania University after the Vice-Chancellor had denied any political activity in the campus. The NSUI student union affiliated to Congress has been protested soon after the denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the students at Arts College. The police have already arrested 18 student leaders and on Monday arrested another two student leaders at OU hostel who staged a protest against the TRS government for not permitting Rahul Gandhi into OU. Tthe irked Congress leaders chaired a key meeting and visited Chanchalguda jail where 18 youth student leaders are imprisoned.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy on Monday trained his guns against the State government over the arrests of NSUI students. TPPC chief addressing the media, said that NSUI students and their chief was arrested for questioning government over the permission denied for Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Arts College in Osmania University. Revanth said that the arrested students are charged with non-bailable warrant. On the occasion, he informed that Congress along with NSUI student unions will hold dharnas across the State demanding the immediate release of arrested NSUI students.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was 'scared' of the visit of the party leader Rahul Gandhi to the State. He asked KCR as to why he was obstructing Gandhi's visit to the Osmania University. In a statement here, Reddy said the arrest of party MLA Jagga Reddy, who was going to the OU campus, was also a classic example to prove that KCR was scared of Rahul Gandhi. He wondered if they were living in a democracy or a feudal State? He said the lavish life enjoyed by KCR and his children was because of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Reddy condemned the arrest of NSUI activists by the police and demanded their immediate release as also of Jagga Reddy. He urged authorities to cooperate for successful conduct of Rahul Gandhi's meeting.

It is to mention here that, activists of the Congress-affiliated student wing, NSUI and Youth Congress, were arrested on Sunday when they held protests at Osmania University and the Ministers' Quarters here. They demanded the State government to permit AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University and participate in a meeting with students. The police also took TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy into preventive custody, when he visited the Banjara Police Station to inquire about NSUI activists' arrests.

Condemning the arrests of the party senior leader, NSUI and Youth Congress activists, Telangana senior leader and AICC spokesperson Sravan stressed that the government has been stooping to new lows by arresting innocent students again and again.

Sravan fired the government for denying permission for Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting with students on Osmania University campus. He questioned "Why is KCR and KTR company fearing Rahul Gandhi so much?.