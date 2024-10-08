Cong govt fraud on farm loan waiver exposed: BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Monday lashed out at CM A Revanth Reddy, alleging that he is presenting fudged figures and his farm loan waiver arithmetic is creating confusion and not squaring up with the government claims.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded the CM place details of the loan waiver before farmers to clear the confusion. He criticised the government’s loan waiver as an epitome of giving fake promises and cheating farmers. He accused the government of speaking lies and in the habit of deceiving people by juggling numbers.

Reddy recalled the Congress’ Warangal Rythu Declaration that once it comes to power, “our first goal is to waive farmers’ loans at once, but, after 224 days, only half of farmers’ loans were waived.”

Questioning the loan waiver arithmetic, he said on August 26 CM had told a meeting that Rs 31,000 crore has been waived within eight months of coming to power. Contrary to this, in a letter to PM Modi on Sunday, the CM claimed waiving farm loans of Rs 17,000 crore.

“Where did the remaining Rs. 14,000 crore go?” he asked. Why the loan waiver for more than 16 lakh farmers was not yet implemented. How long should farmers wait for implementation of your promise? This is another fraud on the list of frauds of the Congress.

Recalling how initially the Congress had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all farmers, he said they have amended their electoral promise after coming to power and announced that the loans of only one person per family would be waived. How to understand this transition from the promise of a “farm loan for all” to a ‘farm loan to some” farmers?” This is speaking blatant lies, outrageous, and playing fraud on farmers’.

Reddy demanded the CM disclose how many farmers availed of crop loans in Telangana. “How many have taken loans under Rs 2 lakh? How many farmers’ loans were waived? Even a third of what the CM claimed did not happen. The government is confusing farmers and people with fudged figures,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy raised the issue of the CM’s letter to Modi and shot off an open letter to him. Fielding a list of 13 questions, he dared an open discussion on loan waiver and demanded the CM answer questions on loan waiver.