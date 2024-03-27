Live
Just In
Cong govt has brought drought: Vinod Kumar
BRS leader says Cong used Medigadda barrage issue as excuse to not provide irrigation water to farmers
Karimnagar: In a scathing attach, BRS MP candidate Boinapalli Vinod Kumar has criticised the Congress government’sfailure to irrigate Yasangi crops. Kumar said that upto 5000 cusecs of water is being wasted in the Godavari river at Medigadda and accused the Congress government of not being sincere.
On Tuesday, he inspected the dry paddy fields along with former MLA RasamaiBalakishan and former JDP Chairman Tula Uma at Rahimkhanpeta village Illanthakunta Mandal in Manakondur Constituency.
Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar said that before the elections, the Congress government had cheated the farmers by telling lies. He claimed that the collapse of the three pillars of Medigadda barrage was used as an excuse and the Congress government dried up the projects and made the farmers cry by not providing irrigation water.
He said that the condition of farmers has become miserable and the government should provide crop loss compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers.
“If the government does not support the farmers, the BRS will prepare for mass movements. A total of 180 farmers have died by suicide within three months of the Congress government coming to power,” he claimed.
ZP Vice Chairman Siddam Venu, BRS Mandal President Palle Narsimha Reddy, former Sarpanch Billaveni Parasram, former AMC Chairman Venurao, Anantgiri MPTC Parasram, Gunda Muttiah, KVN Reddy, Gade Kanakaiah, Billaveni Chandraiah and others participated in this programme.