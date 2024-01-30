Cong govt plans to construct Telangana Bhavan at Pataudi House

Hyderabad: The Congress government intends to construct the Telangana Bhavan at Pataudi House in Delhi. The building is planned to be constructed in the five and half acre area of Pataudi House. This building is expected to reflect the culture of Telangana. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the officials about the details of this building. They inquired about the area of the building, how many rooms there are etc.

On the other hand, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that a decision will be taken on Telangana Bhavan by March. Mallu Ravi, who has taken up the responsibilities as Telangana's special representative in Delhi, has focused his full attention on the construction of Telangana Bhavan. Mallu Ravi said that proposals will be sent to the Union Home Department on behalf of the state government. Construction work will start as soon as the permissions are received from the central government.