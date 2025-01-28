Cong govt's 4 flagship schemes make debut on same day

Hyderabad: The People’s Government has set another record. In addition to successfully launching four welfare schemes on a single day, as many as 6,15,677 eligible people benefited from the schemes. The State Finance Department has released Rs 579 crore for Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa.

As announced earlier by the State government, four welfare schemes were successfully launched and lakhs of people received these welfare schemes on the very first day. On Republic Day, the government formally launched these schemes in 563 selected villages in all mandals across the State.

The financial assistance of Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa for agricultural labourers was immediately deposited in their accounts. Ration cards were issued to all eligible applicants. Indiramma houses were granted to poor families. New cards were issued to families who applied for ration cards.

On the first day, the government provided investment assistance of Rs 6,000 per acre to 4,41,911 farmers in 563 villages in 32 districts as the first installment. A total of Rs 569 crore was deposited in their accounts in a single day. Rythu Bharosa was paid for land covering an area of 9,48,333 acres.

For the first time, the State government launched the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme for landless agricultural labourer families. Through this scheme, the first installment of Rs 6,000 was paid. On the first day, this cash assistance was deposited in the accounts of about 18,180 agricultural labourer families. The State Finance Department released Rs 10.91 crore for this scheme.

The expectation of the people of Telangana, who had been waiting for new ration cards for the last ten years, has come true. The government has started issuing ration cards to eligible families. Along with this, the names of additional family members have been registered in the old ration cards. On the first day, 15,414 new cards were issued in 531 villages. Out of these, 51,912 family members have benefited. In addition, 1.02 lakh cardholders have applied to add additional members. The government has immediately resolved this issue, which has been pending for years.

It has registered an additional 1,03,674 family members in the existing cards. Arrangements will be made to distribute subsidied Rice to them from February.

The government sanctioned Indiramma Houses to 72,000 poor people and handed over house documents to them.