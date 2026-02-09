Cong leaders have nothing to show for two years: Vaddiraju

Kothagudem: BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana had failed to deliver any meaningful development in the last two years and was merely wasting time instead of governing.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in support of BRS candidate Dharavath Anita in Medarabasti of the 52nd division of Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, Ravichandra said the Congress leaders had “not a single development work” to showcase since coming to power. In contrast, he claimed, the BRS government had several achievements to its credit.

The MP said that soon after the formation of Telangana, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao conceptualised the Mission Kakatiya programme, which rejuvenated tanks and water bodies across the State.

He also credited the previous BRS government with providing drinking water to every household through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, alleging that the BJP-led Union government later replicated the initiative under the name ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

Ravichandra said that Kothagudem developed significantly during the BRS regime and emerged as a district headquarters, witnessing growth comparable to Hyderabad. He criticised both the BJP and Congress, stating that despite having eight MPs each from the State, they had failed to bring adequate funds to Telangana.

Making sharp political remarks, he said KCR, who played a key role in achieving statehood and development, was regarded by people as a “father figure,” while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was facing public criticism. He urged voters to question Congress leaders about the unfulfilled promises made during elections whenever they campaign in the area.

The MP alleged that BRS leaders and workers were being subjected to police harassment by the ruling party but asserted that party cadres would not be intimidated. He further accused Congress leaders of distributing money during the campaign and appealed to voters to accept the money, if offered, but vote in favour of the BRS and its candidates.

Former Municipal Chairperson Kapu Seeta Mahalakshmi, along with several senior BRS leaders and party workers, participated in the campaign.