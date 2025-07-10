Cong, Left and TJS to cobble up alliance for local body elections

Hyderabad: On the lines of 2023 Assembly elections, the ruling Congress, Left parties and Telangana Jana Samithi are ready to stitch an alliance for the upcoming local body elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already held separate meetings with the leaders of the alliance partners recently and decided to fight the local body polls unitedly. The state cabinet will also take a call on local body elections and the Congress strategy to join hands with left parties in the meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister held separate meetings with state CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi leaders last week. During the meeting, the CM explained the necessity of joining hands by all election partners again to win more number of local bodies in the ensuing elections.

The CM analyzed the strength of the Congress and left parties in every district and emphasized that the left parties support will help to strengthen the Congress hold in old Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and parts of Medak and Rangareddy districts.

The left party leaders including CPI MLA and senior leader K Sambashiva Rao and others shared their views on the winning prospects of the Congress led alliance in the local body elections. The challenges faced by the Congress in view of growing slugfest with main opposition BRS was also discussed in the meeting.

The strategy to be adopted in the crucial municipal elections took the centre stage in the meetings between CM and left party leaders. Sources said that left parties are ready to hold meetings with district Congress leaders on seat sharing in the wards in the municipal and Zilla Parishad elections. Leaders of the election partners will hold a meeting soon after the State Election Commission issued notification and schedule for local body elections.