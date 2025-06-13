Cong lodges complaint against KTR, Kaushik Reddy for ‘inappropriate’ remarks on CM

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against BRS working president K T Rama Rao and MLA P Kaushik Reddy over alleged offensive remarks against CM A Revanth Reddy.

Seeking action against the two BRS leaders for making inappropriate comments against CM Revanth Reddy, the MLC along with party leaders submitted the complaint to Cyber Crime police. Later, speaking to the media, Balmoor Venkat said that during KCR’s appearance before the Kaleshwaram Commission on Wednesday, KTR made inappropriate comments against Revanth Reddy and that Padi Kaushik Reddy had posted inappropriate posts on social media. He said that Kaushik Reddy’s posts on social media were objectionable and tarnished the image of the Chief Minister and the government.

He said that such actions would not only discredit a democratically elected leader but also disturb the sensitive atmosphere in politics among the people. He said that these posts not only deliberately discredit the CM but also cause defamation, and asked for legal action to be taken in this regard.