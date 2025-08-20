Cong MPs stage dharna over urea crunch in Parl

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MPs staged a protest over the urea issue in Parliament, a demonstration attended by AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi. They demanded the immediate release of urea for farmers in the state, urging the Union government to act swiftly.

Later, the MPs also called on Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, J P Nadda, in Delhi. The delegation was led by Telangana Congress MPs Convener Mallu Ravi.

Following the meeting, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy informed the media that the minister had assured 62,000 metric tonnes of urea would be delivered to Telangana within a week. “The minister said that 14,000 metric tonnes have already been shipped to the state. 14,000 metric tonnes of urea will be delivered to the state in a day or two. The remaining 48,000 metric tonnes of urea will be provided in a week,” said the Bhongir MP.

The MP added that all the party’s MPs had been fighting for urea for weeks, having also passed an adjournment resolution in Parliament. He noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had directly met Nadda for urea, besides the MPs meeting him on several occasions.

Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee, ChallaVamshichand Reddy, expressed gratitude over Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in the demonstration. He posted on X that the Modi Government continued to neglect Telangana’s farmers by denying the state its rightful share of urea, while Union Ministers from the state were “busy pleasing Delhi, and BRS MPs remain invisible in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud placed the onus of securing the state’s urea on Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. He highlighted that Congress MPs from Telangana were actively protesting in Parliament with the support of prominent party figures. The Congress leader remarked that the Centre’s discrimination against Telangana was detrimental to the principles of democracy.