Just In
Cong netas condemn KTR’s remarks on Revanth
Threatens to approach EC for cancellation of BRS party recognition
Warangal: Demanding legal proceedings against BRS working resident K T Rama Rao for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders lodged a complaint with the Hanumakonda police station on Thursday.
The Congress leaders led by PCC Member Bathini Srinivas Rao said that KTR has been relentlessly targeting Revanth by leveling baseless allegations against the latter. Bathini was referring to KTR’s remarks that Revanth had collected Rs 2,500 crore from local contractors and sent them to Congress’s high command. Bathini said that KTR also tried to tarnish the image of Revanth and that the latter will switch over to the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.
“Instead of making baseless allegations against Revanth, KTR needs to come up with the evidence. KTR’s allegations were aimed at tarnishing the image of Revanth. We will approach the Election Commission and urge it to cancel the recognition of the BRS party if KTR continues to talk irresponsibly,” Bathini said.