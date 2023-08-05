Cong promises change and empathy

RANGAREDDY: TPCC State general secretary, Veerlapalli Shankar addressed a gathering at Bhagat Singh colony, T A Bastibata, Anjaiah colony, promising the swift return of the Congress government and assuring residents that their concerns would be promptly addressed. The Bastibata programme witnessed a strong turnout of Congress supporters, led by town president K Chennaiah on Friday.

Veerlapalli Shankar emphasised the critical importance of understanding the issues faced by the public. He affirmed that every household in the colony reflected a multitude of problems, ranging from inadequate infrastructure to the absence of even the most basic facilities. He expressed his belief that the ruling BRS party would suffer a significant setback if they failed to engage with the people and listen to their grievances.