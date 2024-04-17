Cong ruined India’s culture for 70 years: MP Arvind

Nizamabad: The BJP leader and Nizamabad MP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday accused the Congress Party of destroying and corrupting the history and culture of India in the past 70 years. Speaking to reporters at the district office of the party on Tuesday, Arvind Dharmapuri said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will do what the people need and it has fulfilled the aspirations of the people under the leadership of Modi in the past two terms. In Telangana, BRS and Congress party made false promises to the people, he added.

He said that there is a situation where CM Revanth Reddy cannot spend them as per the wishes of the people and as per the promise given in the election.

Congress leaders of Khammam and Nalgonda districts have been accused of emptying the relevant funds.

He said that Revanth Reddy will be informed about this matter after the parliamentary elections, and if he loses the election, his position will be in jeopardy.

It is sad to see that a leader like Revanth Reddy in the Congress party. He said that the confusion has started in the Congress party regarding the seats to be lost and the leaders are deposing Revanth Reddy. He said that the country will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and JP Nadda.