Cong state top leaders appealing Ramesh Reddy to withdraw nomination

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the withdrawal of nomination of Congress rebel candidate Patel Ramesh Reddy in Suryapet. The appeasement of senior Congress leaders has been going on for more than two hours at the residence of Patel Ramesh Reddy.

It seems that AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary and Senior Vice President Mallu Ravi are trying to give assurances from the top. The situation is that Vishwa is trying to eliminate Patel Ramesh Reddy from the competition. But Ramesh Reddy and his followers are saying Vishwa to withdraw the nomination. The nomination withdrawal process will end on Wednesday afternoon. Will the nomination of Patel Ramesh Reddy be withdrawn or not will have wait and see.