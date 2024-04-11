Cong trying to come closer to minorities to garner its support in LS elections

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash has accused the Congress party of trying to attract minority communities in an attempt to secure their vote bank. Subhash stated that the realization has dawned on Congress that the majority of people will not vote for them after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold decisions to protect India's culture and implement welfare schemes effectively.

Subhash noted that the Congress manifesto signals a shift towards minority communities as the party sees the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a "do or die" situation for its survival. He also mentioned that the people of the country are leaning towards giving another chance to the Modi government due to its performance, with even majority Muslims supporting the NDA government.

In response to Telangana government advisor Mohmmed Ali Shabbir's comments about the Congress manifesto being a boon for communities, Subhash criticized the document as being "anti-Hindu and anti-India" and designed to treat minority communities as mere "vote banks".

Subhash urged the public not to be swayed by Congress's promises, emphasizing that the NDA government's decisions have been made in the national interest rather than for the benefit of any political party. He also accused the Congress party of attempting to seize power through any means necessary, even if it involves making announcements that go against the majority of people.