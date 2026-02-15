  1. Home
Cong will get Mayor post with support of MIM in Nizamabad: Mahesh Goud

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 10:20 AM IST
TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud
TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed confidence that the Congress party will secure the Nizamabad Mayor position. He indicated that the AIMIM party’s district unit in Nizamabad would extend its support to the Congress party, enabling the ruling Congress to gain seat.

The Congress leader affirmed, “A representative from our party will occupy the Nizamabad Mayor’s seat. We will devise a strategic approach concerning municipalities that are governed by an equal number of seats. We are currently engaging in discussions with leaders from the CPI. A judicious decision will be made regarding the Kothagudem Corporation matter,” stated Mahesh Kumar Goud.

He further asserted, “The BRS will not have a presence in the forthcoming period. We are confident that we will succeed in the ZPTC and MPTC elections as well as in the upcoming large-scale municipal elections.”

