Cong win in JH will spur city devpt, asserts CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy fired a fresh salvo at BRS working president KT Rama Rao saying that KTR promoted Hyderabad as the capital of “drugs and ganja” during the BRS rule in the state. The Chief Minister dared KTR and Union Minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy for an open debate on Hyderabad city’s development during Congress rule and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime.

Pointing out that a game-changing development happened in the city during the Congress government from 2004 to 2014, he cited the establishment of Shamshabad international airport and IIT in the city.

The Chief Minister also said that global tech giants like Google and Facebook came to Hyderabad when Congress was in power. The Chief Minister made a fervent appeal to the voters in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the bypolls. “The victory of Congress in the Jubilee Hills bypoll will help fasten the development of the Hyderabad city further,” the Chief Minister said.

Coming down heavily on KTR and Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said that Marri Shashidhar Reddy and late P Janardhan Reddy were called as Hyderabad Brothers in the past. “Now, Kishan Reddy and KTR should be branded as ‘Bad Brothers’ as they are obstructing the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Godavari water project to the city, elevated corridors, and Future City,” he said.

“Why did Kishan Reddy surrender to KTR?” the Chief Minister asked. Alleging that the BRS leader encroached 44 out of 695 ponds in the city when that party was in power, the CM said that KTR was obstructing HYDRAA from protecting encroached water bodies.