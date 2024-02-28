Cong workers obstruct Bandi’s yatra

Karimnagar: Congress workers tried to attack BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Prajahita Yatra in Husnabad in Tuesday, causing tension in the area. When the Congress leaders came with sticks to stop the Prajahita Yatra, the police deployed heavy police force on the way of the Yatra. Congress leaders stopped Prajahitya Yatra from coming towards the camp.

The ranks of the BJP expressed their anger at the behaviour of the Congress leaders and questioned the police why the Congress workers were not arrested even as they were carrying sticks. The police prevented even the BJP leaders from going to the yatra by putting up check posts.

BJP State leader Bomma Sriram Chakravarty was stopped from going to the Prajahita Yatra camp. He expressed his anger at the police. The police said that even the BJP leaders were allowed to go towards the yatra camp due tense situation.

MP Bandi Sanjay expressed anger at the behaviour of Congress leaders. He warned that if they wanted to stop the yatra they would face serious consequences. On the other hand, the BJP ranks flocked to the yatra in support of Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay to start his yatra from Bommanapalli under Husnabad constituency but the police blocked it. Bandi Sanjay asked the police to allow the BJP workers and warned that he would have to come to Karimnagar Police Commissionerate.

Congress party leaders expressed their anger over Bandi Sanjay’s inappropriate comments on Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Congress party Chigurumamidi mandal president Kandi Tirupathi Reddy lodged a complaint with Chigurumamidi police demanding action against Bandi Sanjay.