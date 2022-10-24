Congress aims to bring Indians together: Kalakuntla Madan

Kamareddy: TPCC IT cell chairman and Bharat Jodo Yatra publicity committee convenor Kalakuntla Madan Mohan said that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together irrespective of religion and community.



While speaking to The Hans India, Madan explained that Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra would be entered Kamareddy district on November 6th after public meeting at Mahadevpally in Kaller Mandal of Sangareddy district. On the 6th night, Rahul Gandhi will directly reach the night stay arranged at Pedda Kodapgal. The next day on November 7th morning the padayatra will start from Pedda Kodapgal and will continue through Jukkal Crossroad, Bichkunda and Madnoor Mandals. Rahul is likely to organise a public meeting in the market yard premises of Maynoor in Madnoor if not on the national highway.

The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 24 km from Jukkal X-road to Madnoor Salabatpur.

"We just started our yatra but it seems the BJP and TRS are worried over the unprecedented response it is getting. We can gauge it from its leaders' reactions," said K Madan Mohan.

Madan said that Kamareddy and Nizamabad district Congress ranks are making arrangements for Rahul's padayatra to run smoothly and successfully. He said that for the success of Rahul's padayatra, erstwhile, a plan is being made to move the Congress ranks from the neighbouring districts instead of from the Nizamabad districts. Senior Congress leaders of the joint districts have already held a workers' meeting on Rahul's padayatra. Madan said that the in-charge of State Congress affairs Manikkam Thakur inspected the road route of Rahul Padayatra in the district on Friday.